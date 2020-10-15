A rescue ranch has adopted a sheep called Mary Jane spotted roaming the streets in St. Louis.

A passerby spotted the sheep last week on Natural Bridge Avenue near Union Boulevard. It had a U.S. Department of Agriculture tag in her ear and likely escaped from a slaughterhouse or livestock truck in the area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"I know I've been smoking ... This is Natural Bridge. It's a [expletive] sheep on Natural Bridge," a driver said in a video with more than 10,000 views on Facebook.

The sheep was originally brought to Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis shelter after she was spotted on Natural Bridge last Thursday night.

While at the shelter, she was named Shrek, and she had matted and dirty wool that groomers from Treats Unleashed in Creve Coeur volunteered to cut, shearing off 6.2 pounds.

"When Shrek was rescued, she was in very rough shape," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Her wool was matted and there was literally poop all down her backside.

"We found food and sticks and basically anything you could imagine under all of that wool. Today, with the help of Rion Harper and Emily Estes from Treats Unleashed, the shave down commenced.

"She was perfect for the entire groom. We absolutely love her. She will be living a great life, worry free moving forward."

Randy Grim of Randy's Rescue in O'Fallon, Ill., picked her up in truck Wednesday after adopting her and renamed her Mary Jane because he decided Shrek didn't suit her since she was female.

"It's also in honor of the stoned guy on the video that found her and helped get her rescued," Grim said. "I'm hoping to invite him to come by and see her some day."