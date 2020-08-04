Tayshia Adams will replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette Season 16, according to multiple reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

People magazine, citing multiple sources, said that Adams will be named the new Bachelorette due to Crawley falling in love with one of the season's original contestants after production was delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Season 16 will still feature Crawley, 39, as she finds love before Adams, 29, is introduced as the new Bachelorette.

Crawley was spotted returning to social media on Sunday and liked a tweet about Adams becoming the Bachelorette. Crawley's account then later unliked the tweet on Monday.

Contestants normally have their phones taken away during production which was recently resumed.

Adams appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 featuring Colton Underwood and then later on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Crawley previously appeared on The Bachelor Season 18 featuring Juan Pablo, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 and Bachelor Winter Games.