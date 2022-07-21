Southern Charm couple Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have called it quits on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Rose, 42, and Green, 27, recently broke up after two years of dating.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

People said Rose and Green clashed over Rose's disinterest in monogamy.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source said.

"She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her," the insider added of Green.

Rose admitted to cheating on Green during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion in 2021.

"I kissed a girl in a stairwell and that's all it was," Rose said at the time.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It was an old flame and we were texting ... and nothing ever came of it," he added. "It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking, but that's all it was and I'll go to my grave knowing that that's true."

Rose and Green were first linked in March 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official that May.

Southern Charm is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends living in Charleston, S.C. The series returned for an eighth season in June.