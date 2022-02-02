Shia LaBeouf is going to be a dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his estranged wife, Mia Goth

People reported the news Tuesday after Goth was spotted running errands Friday in Pasadena, Calif.

Goth showed her baby bump in a white shirt and leggings with socks and sandals.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Goth's pregnancy.

LaBeouf and Goth first sparked pregnancy rumors after they were spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in November, according to TMZ. Goth had a small baby bump at the time.

LaBeouf and Goth met on the set of the Lars Von Trier movie Nymphomaniac in 2012 and married in 2016. The couple filed for divorce in September 2018.

"The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," LaBeouf's rep said at the time.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

LaBeouf and Goth were spotted wearing their wedding rings in April 2020, causing speculation the couple had reconciled.