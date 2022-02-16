Actor Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have ended their relationship, according to several reports.

In Touch first reported the news, with People and Entertainment Tonight confirming, all citing unnamed sources close to the couple.

Woodley, 30, felt neglected because she barely got to see 38-year-old Rodgers with his NFL schedule, calling it an amicable split.

The decision comes amid busy schedules for both, with Woodley acting in Los Angeles and Rodgers playing football in Wisconsin and around the country.

ET reported the schedules made it too hard for the couple to see each other. Woodley is attached to the Showtime series Three Women and has wrapped the films Robots and Misanthrope.