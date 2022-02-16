In Touch first reported the news, with People and Entertainment Tonight confirming, all citing unnamed sources close to the couple.
Woodley, 30, felt neglected because she barely got to see 38-year-old Rodgers with his NFL schedule, calling it an amicable split.
The decision comes amid busy schedules for both, with Woodley acting in Los Angeles and Rodgers playing football in Wisconsin and around the country.
ET reported the schedules made it too hard for the couple to see each other. Woodley is attached to the Showtime series Three Women and has wrapped the films Robots and Misanthrope.
Rogers and Woodley began dating in 2020, and Woodley confirmed their engagement in a February appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Rodgers had said he got engaged in his acceptance speech for the MVP Awards at the NFL Honors.
