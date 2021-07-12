Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael Braun, have reportedly called it quits.

Page Six reported Saturday that Braun, a talent manager for Justin Bieber Demi Lovato and other stars, and his wife have separated after seven years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed the split Sunday and said Braun and his wife are still living together for now. The pair have three children, daughter Hart Violet, 2, and sons Levi Magnus, 4, and Jagger Joseph, 6.

E! News said Braun and his wife have no immediate plans to divorce.

"They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon," a source said.

"Things are very amicable between them; they are very close," the insider added. "The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here."

The source said Braun and his wife still love each other and are operating as a family.

"There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family," the insider said.

Braun and Yael Braun celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary July 6. Braun marked the occasion by sharing a wedding photo on Instagram.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came into my life," Braun captioned the post.

"7 years. The adventure is just beginning," he said. "Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."

Yael Braun responded with "A Team 4lyfe" in the comments.

Braun and Yael Braun had been together since 2013.