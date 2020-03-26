Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Canada for Los Angeles, according to reports on Thursday.

People and E! News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, have started to look at homes in Los Angeles after moving to Canada for about three months upon announcing they would split from the British Royal Family.

The pair have also reportedly been interviewing security teams in the city ahead of their pending move to Markle's hometown.

Last month, the Canadian government said it would stop providing security for the couple as of March 31, which coincides with the day they will formally step down as senior working royals.

The news of their reported move also comes as Disney announced Markle will narrate Disneynature film Elephant, which premieres April 3 on Disney+