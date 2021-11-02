Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have called it quits on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

E! News reported Monday that Stokes, 29, and Cline, 23, have split after a year of dating.

People confirmed the breakup.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," a source said. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Sources told Page Six that "things got rocky" between Chase and Madelyn in September.

Stokes and Cline met on the set of Outer Banks, which streams on Netflix. The pair play John B and Sarah on the teen drama series.

Stokes and Cline went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2020.

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show co-stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow, and returned for a second season in July.