Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.

People.com, UsMagazine.com and E! News said Friday they have confirmed the split.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," People.com quoted one source as saying. "It's a very amicable decision."

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, had been dating since around January 2021 when they collaborated on the film, Don't Worry, Darling.

Wilde shares daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, with her ex-fiancee, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles in an interview for the October 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, which was released in September.

"The complete [expletive] idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde said.

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight," she added. "Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship toward the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."