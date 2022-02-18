Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, Adam Faze, have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

The 18-year-old singer and actress and 24-year-old music producer recently broke up after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly reported Friday.

Page Six confirmed the split and said Rodrigo sparked rumors of a breakup in January after she unfollowed Faze on Instagram.

Sources told People that Rodrigo and Faze have "been over for a bit now."

Rodrigo and Faze were first linked in March 2021 after they were spotted getting close and holding hands. The pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam 2 together in June.

E! News said in June that Rodrigo and Faze "met through industry friends."

Prior to dating Faze, Rodrigo was linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett.

Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. She is nominated for seven Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year for Sour.

Disney+ will release the music film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), which explores the making of Sour, on March 25.