Television personality and music artist Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child, according to multiple media reports."I will love you for eternity. 6-23-21," model Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram Saturday, along with a photo of her cradling her newborn, as well as a pregnancy portrait.TMZ said Scott is Cannon's girlfriend, and the baby is named Zen Cannon.People.com and UsMagazine.com said Scott announced she and Cannon were expecting a child together last month.This is Cannon's fourth baby in a year. He and Abby De La Rosa also welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June.Cannon has twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 10, with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey. He has two children, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, with Brittany Bell.Cannon, 40, is the host of The Masked Singer.He has not publicly spoken about the birth of Zen.The New York Post said he has not responded to its request for comment regarding the baby news.