Television personality and music artist Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child, according to multiple media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will love you for eternity. 6-23-21," model Alyssa Scott posted on Instagram Saturday, along with a photo of her cradling her newborn, as well as a pregnancy portrait.

TMZ said Scott is Cannon's girlfriend, and the baby is named Zen Cannon.

People.com and UsMagazine.com said Scott announced she and Cannon were expecting a child together last month.

This is Cannon's fourth baby in a year. He and Abby De La Rosa also welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June.

Cannon has twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 10, with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey . He has two children, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, with Brittany Bell

Cannon, 40, is the host of The Masked Singer.

He has not publicly spoken about the birth of Zen.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The New York Post said he has not responded to its request for comment regarding the baby news.