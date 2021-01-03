Broadcasting legend Larry King is battling the coronavirus in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old interviewer's illness was reported this weekend by CNN, ABC and ShowBiz411.

King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, the outlets cited family sources as saying.

Shawn King and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have not been allowed to visit him due to pandemic regulations, but they are in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring King's condition.

King filed for divorce from Shawn, his seventh spouse, in August 2019 after about 22 years of marriage.

King suffered several heart attacks and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

He said in 2017 he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it.

He also had a near-fatal stroke in March 2019.

No public announcement about the star's most recent health issues has been made.

Two of his adult children, son Andy and daughter Chaia, died in 2020.