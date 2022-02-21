Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.

An unidentified representative told CNN and The New York Times on Sunday that the "Baby" singer had tested positive for the virus.

Bieber was to perform at the T-mobile Stadium on Sunday, but the show was rescheduled to June 28, according to the stadium's website.

A statement published on Bieber's official tour social media accounts states the show's postponement was "due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family."

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," it said. "The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring his spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

The tour also said the next performance, scheduled for Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for June 30.

The announcement came days after the Justice World tour kicked off in San Diego on Friday. According to the tour's website, Bieber is scheduled to perform in more than 20 countries over the next 13 months.