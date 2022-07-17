Pop music star and actress Jennifer Lopez and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to multiple media reports on Sunday.

People.com and UsMagazine.com confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., this weekend.

TMZ, ETOnline and NBC News reported they subsequently exchanged wedding vows, but none of the news outlets had many details about the service.

"Jen and Ben got married in Vegas," one unnamed insider told ET.

"They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea, too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her, too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, have not publicly commented on the reports.

The couple rekindled their romance last year after ending their engagement nearly two decades ago. They announced their second engagement in April.

During their estrangement, Lopez went on to marry and divorce singer Marc Anthony, with whom shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck married and divorced actress Jennifer Garner, the mother of his kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

