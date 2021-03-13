Entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez reportedly have broken up after about four years of dating.

People.com, E! News and the New York Post each cited multiple, unnamed sources as confirming Friday that the celebrity couple had ended their two-year engagement.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, have not publicly spoken about the split.

Rodriguez was out sailing in Miami on Friday, while Lopez was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Caribbean.

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," People.com quoted a source as saying. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen. Once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."

The news comes after they twice postponed their wedding.

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19," Rodriguez said in January on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

This would have been the fourth marriage for Lopez. She is divorced from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Anthony is the father of her 13-year-old twins.

Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis 2002-08. They are the parents of a daughters, ages 12 and 16.