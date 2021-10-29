Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits.

The 26-year-old model and 28-year-old singer recently broke up after nearly six years together, Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday.

Sources said Hadid and Malik have been amicably working to co-parent their daughter Khai, 13 months.

People confirmed the split.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a source said. "They co-parent."

News of the split follows an alleged conflict between Malik and Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Sources told ET that Yolanda Hadid was repeatedly showing up unannounced and uninvited at the couple's home.

TMZ said that Yolanda Hadid has accused Malik of striking her during an argument and is considering filing a police report. Malik denied the allegations.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he said in a statement.

Malik also addressed "private family matters" in a post on Twitter.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," the singer wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for not there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he added.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Malik said.

Hadid's rep told E! News that Hadid is focused on Khai amid the drama.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," the rep said.