Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of singer-songwriter Frank Ocean, reportedly has been killed in a California car crash.

Breaux, 18, and Ezekial Bishop, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene after the Tesla they were traveling in left a Ventura County road and ran into a tree in the center median early Sunday.

Police said it is unclear who was driving and speed is believed to have been a factor.

A vigil was held Sunday night where the friends died.

Ocean -- who was born Christopher Breaux -- hasn't publicly commented on the incident, but he posted a slideshow of photos of him and his sibling on Instagram Sunday.

The collection received numerous condolence messages.

Paris Brosnan, the son of actor Pierce Brosnan and a longtime friend of Breaux, shared photos on his Instagram account, too.

"To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone's spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew," the younger Brosnan wrote.

"You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever."

Ryan Breaux sang on his brother's song, "Futura Free," when he was 11. The track appeared on Ocean's 2016 album, Blonde.