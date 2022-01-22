American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts and Modern Love actor Garrett Hedlund have ended their three-year romance, according to multiple media outlets.

Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 37 -- who share a 1-year-old son named Rhodes Robert -- split up a few weeks ago.

UsMagazine.com said the estranged stars recently put their $2 million Los Angeles home on the market.

"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying.

"They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son," an insider told E! News.

The former couple has not publicly commented on the development.