Celebrity couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly called it quits.

InTouch magazine reported Wednesday that Delevingne, 27, and Benson, 30, have broken up after nearly two years of dating.

E! News confirmed the split and said Delevingne is enjoying being single.

People said Delevingne and Benson broke up in early April. Delevingne has been spending time with friends, including Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now," a source said. "Their relationships just ran its course."

Delevingne and Benson were first linked in May 2018 after meeting on the set of the film Her Smell. Delevingne gave a shoutout to Benson while accepting an award at the TrevorLIVE gala in June.

"She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought," she said.

Delevingne said in the September issue of Marie Claire that her romance with Benson developed in a "natural" way.

"We weren't looking for it," Delevingne said. "It was really just very authentic and natural."

Delevingne is known for the films Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She plays Vignette in the Amazon series Carnival Row.

Benson portrayed Hanna Marin on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars.