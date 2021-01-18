The Way Back actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Knives Out star Ana de Armas, have split up after less than a year of dating, according to multiple news reports Monday.

The pair met in New Orleans while collaborating on the upcoming thriller Deep Water. They began their romance in March.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying Monday. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben, obviously, has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Affleck, 48, has three young children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

"The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off," an insider told UsMagazine.com about de Armas, 32. "Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn't work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship."

"Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News. "There will always be that love."

ETOnline also said it confirmed the breakup.