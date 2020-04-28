Quibi is gearing up for the premiere of its Reno 911! revival.

The short-form streaming service shared posters for the series Tuesday featuring Thomas Lennon , Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough and other cast members.

Lennon's poster shows him dressed in his sheriff's department uniform and aviator sunglasses as Lt. Jim Dangle.

"It's a #Reno911 roll call y'all," Quibi captioned the post.

Kenny-Silver is shown striking a pose as her character, Dep. Trudy Weigel.

Yarbrough's poster shows him making finger guns as his character, Dep. Sven Jones.

Quibi also shared posters of Ian Roberts as Sgt. Jack Declan, Carlos Alazaqui as Dep. James Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Dep. Clemmy Johnson, Robert Ben Garant as Dep. Travis Junior, Mary Birdsong as Dep. Cherisha Kimball, Joe Lo Truglio as Dep. Frank Rizzo and Niecy Nash as Dep. Raineesha Williams.

Quibi previously shared a teaser for the revival that shows Lt. Dangle (Lennon) holding a meeting with his fellow officers. Dangle remarks on the squirrels in the station's vents.

Reno 911! originally aired from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central. Quibi confirmed in February that the original cast would reunite for a revival.

Reno 911! premieres May 4 on Quibi.