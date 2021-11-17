Paramount+ announced a new Reno 911! special on Wednesday. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon premieres Dec. 23 on the streaming service.

In their Reno Sheriff's Department outfits, Lennon called Reno 911! "The show they forgot to cancel." The cast made a new series for Quibi before the short-lived streaming service ended.

Yarbrough comments, "Reno 911! Has done it again," which leads to his fellow officers objecting to his hype. According to the synopsis, the Reno 911! gang will board a QAnon cruise looking for the leader, and end up on Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts also appear in the special. Garant directs.

Reno 911! originally aired on Comedy Central. Comedy Central and Paramount+ are both under the ViacomCBS umbrella.