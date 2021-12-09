Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new special Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon.

The preview shows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff's Department go undercover on a cruise ship headed to Jamaica. The group attempts to infiltrate a QAnon convention aboard the ship.

"On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff's Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea," an official description reads.

The new special serves as a reunion for the Reno 911! cast. Reno 911! originally aired for six seasons on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009 and returned as a Quibi revival in 2020.

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon premieres Dec. 23 on Paramount+.