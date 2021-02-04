Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger has signed on to star in and executive produce NBC's six-episode series, The Thing About Pam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zellweger, 51, is known for her roles in Judy, Chicago, Cold Mountain, Nurse Betty, Bridget Jones's Diary and Jerry Maguire.

Jessika Borsiczky -- whose credits include House of Lies and UnREAL -- will write The Thing About Pam and serve as showrunner.

The series is a collaboration from Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger's Big Picture Co. production company.

"As someone who hasn't missed an episode of Dateline in 10 years, what immediately stood out to me about Pam from other true crime stories is that while on its surface it has all the twists and turns of a thrilling whodunit murder mystery, it's really a character story at its heart that reflects in a profound way the American landscape back to us," Borsiczky said in a statement Thursday.

The Thing About Pam is inspired by the real-life 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a woman whose husband, Russ Faria, was found guilty of the killing, but he insisted he did not take her life until his conviction was overturned.

"This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, played by Zellweger," NBC said in a news release.