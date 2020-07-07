Remy Ma is going to be a mom of three.

The 40-year-old rapper and television personality is expecting her third child, her second with her husband and Love & Hip Hop: New York co-star, Papoose.

Papoose shared the news during Monday's episode of Fox Soul's Out Loud with Claudia Jordan. The rapper and songwriter was discussing his life amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I love being with my family," Papoose said. "I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward."

"Some good things are actually coming out of this," he added. "We're going to have a new child real soon."

Ma and Papoose married in February 2016 and have a daughter, Reminisce, 18 months. Ma also has a son, Jason, 19, from a previous relationship, while Papoose is father to Shamele, 21, Destiny, 19, and Dejanae, 16.

Ma shared family photos with with Papoose and Reminisce while celebrating Father's Day in June. She praised Papoose in the caption.

"I've never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father. The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING!" Ma wrote.

"BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL," she said. "Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy."

Ma and Papoose joined Love & Hip Hop New York in Season 6. The VH1 series co-stars Chrissy Lampkin, Kimbella Vanderhee, Yandy Smith-Harris, Erica Mena, Cyn Santana, Joe Budden, Rich Dollaz and Safaree Samuels, and completed a 10th season in March.