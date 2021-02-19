Hugh Jackman is giving a first glimpse of his new film Reminiscence.

The 52-year-old actor shared a teaser trailer Friday for the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

The preview opens with scenes of a flooded city as Jackman's character speaks in a voiceover.

"You're going on a journey, a journey through memory. Your destination? A place and time you've been before," he says.

The scene then cuts to a closeup of Jackman's face.

"To reach it? All you have to do is follow my voice," he says.

Reminiscence is written and directed by Lisa Joy and marks the Westworld co-creator's feature film directorial debut. Joy's husband and Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan serves as a producer.

The new movie follows Nicolas (Jackson), a man living in a near-future Miami, who offers clients the chance to relive any memory. His life changes when he meets Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), a woman with a dark past.

Reminiscence will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 3.

Warner Bros., which owns HBO, announced in December that it would bring its 2021 film slate to theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. HBO Max teased new films, including The Suicide Squad and Mortal Kombat, in January.