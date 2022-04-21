Sony Pictures Animation announced that the release dates for its two Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels have been delayed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was to come out Oct. 7, is now set to open June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II will debut March 29, 2024.

"More time to make it great," filmmaker Chris Miller tweeted Wednesday night, along with a spider emoji.

The movies follow up the 2018 blockbuster about superhero webslingers Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

Sony Pictures has also set release dates for several of its live-action films.

The Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, will open on July 7, 2023; Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 is set for release on Sept. 1, 2023; and Devotion, a Korean War movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, is set to premiere on Oct. 14.