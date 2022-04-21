Sony Pictures has also set release dates for several of its live-action films.
The Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, will open on July 7, 2023; Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 is set for release on Sept. 1, 2023; and Devotion, a Korean War movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, is set to premiere on Oct. 14.
