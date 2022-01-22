Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
UPI News Service, 01/22/2022
The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, have been postponed to 2023 and 2024.
"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the companies said in a statement Friday.
"The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."
Mission: Impossible 7 had been slated to open on Sept. 30, 2022, while Mission: Impossible 8 had been expected to debut on July 7, 2023.
