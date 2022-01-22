The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, have been postponed to 2023 and 2024.

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the companies said in a statement Friday.

"The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."

Mission: Impossible 7 had been slated to open on Sept. 30, 2022, while Mission: Impossible 8 had been expected to debut on July 7, 2023.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the next two adventures, which co-star Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett.