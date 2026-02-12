HOME > Rehab Addict Instagram

'Rehab Addict' canceled by HGTV after Nicole Curtis used racial slur while filming

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/12/2026



has been canceled by HGTV after its star Nicole Curtis was caught using a racial slur while filming the show.



ADVERTISEMENT A video of Nicole using the n-word surfaced online on February 11, which was the same day was supposed to return to HGTV.



The video, which was originally posted by RadarOnline, showed Nicole immediately realizing she had made a mistake and then asking to "kill" the cameras.



HGTV posted a statement announcing its plans to pull off the air.



"[HGTV was] recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of ," the network



"Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees -- it does not align with the values of HGTV."



"Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms," the statement continued. "We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."



Nicole apologized for using such an offensive slur in a statement to TMZ.



"I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone," she insisted.



Nicole also said she's "grateful" for the 15-year journey she shared with HGTV.



"It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community -- the people who truly know my character and where my heart is," she added.



Nicole later posted a message to her followers via Instagram Stories.



"There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else," she explained.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I will take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school -- I said this briefly -- but there is more."



featured Nicole renovating and restoring old, historic homes into functional properties, often saving them from demolition.



premiered in 2010 and took a break after it aired its eighth season in 2018. Nicole then returned to HGTV in 2021 with a spinoff called Rescue, before 's ninth season, debuted on the network in June 2025.



However, the show's ninth season did not fully air and went on hiatus in July after only two episodes.



Nicole reportedly said at the time that filming halted due to a "setback" in her life that "rocked" her "to the core."



"It was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?" Nicole said, according to People.



"I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, 'Okay, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go.'"



Nicole announced that she had made an "executive decision to shelf the rest of" her new shows until Fall 2025.



ADVERTISEMENT



Nicole then teased a possible return in January, before she and HGTV revealed earlier this month that new episodes of would begin airing on Wednesday, February 11.



Nicole has been facing backlash for having used a racial slur ever since the video could be viewed online.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS has been canceled by HGTV after its star Nicole Curtis was caught using a racial slur while filming the show.A video of Nicole using the n-word surfaced online on February 11, which was the same day was supposed to return to HGTV.The video, which was originally posted by RadarOnline, showed Nicole immediately realizing she had made a mistake and then asking to "kill" the cameras.HGTV posted a statement announcing its plans to pull off the air."[HGTV was] recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of ," the network told People."Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees -- it does not align with the values of HGTV.""Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms," the statement continued. "We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."Nicole apologized for using such an offensive slur in a statement to TMZ."I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone," she insisted.Nicole also said she's "grateful" for the 15-year journey she shared with HGTV."It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community -- the people who truly know my character and where my heart is," she added.Nicole later posted a message to her followers via Instagram Stories."There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else," she explained."I will take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school -- I said this briefly -- but there is more."featured Nicole renovating and restoring old, historic homes into functional properties, often saving them from demolition.premiered in 2010 and took a break after it aired its eighth season in 2018. Nicole then returned to HGTV in 2021 with a spinoff called Rescue, before 's ninth season, debuted on the network in June 2025.However, the show's ninth season did not fully air and went on hiatus in July after only two episodes.Nicole reportedly said at the time that filming halted due to a "setback" in her life that "rocked" her "to the core.""It was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?" Nicole said, according to People."I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, 'Okay, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go.'"Nicole announced that she had made an "executive decision to shelf the rest of" her new shows until Fall 2025.In October 2025, Nicole shared on Instagram that she "recut" the season's remaining episodes.Nicole then teased a possible return in January, before she and HGTV revealed earlier this month that new episodes of would begin airing on Wednesday, February 11.Nicole has been facing backlash for having used a racial slur ever since the video could be viewed online. REHAB ADDICT MORE REHAB ADDICT NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'The Golden Bachelor' alum Cindy Cullers blasts Peg Munson -- She's a "bully" who tried to "lay evil" on others NEXT STORY >>

Emma Slater honors former 'Dancing with the Stars' partner James Van Der Beek after his death at 48

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.















ADVERTISEMENT





























ADVERTISEMENT





