Regina King and Kenan Thompson played lawyers who want to sue Gorilla Glue on behalf of disgruntled customers in a new sketch for Saturday Night Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

King and Thompson play married attorneys Denzel and Latrice Commode in the 4-minute video.

King is sporting a pony tail that is sticking straight up from her head, apparently because she used Gorilla Glue to style her hair.

Social media personality Tessica Brown went viral in real life this month when she underwent surgery to remove the adhesive from her scalp because she misused it as a hair product.

"We've all been there. You ran out of hair product and had to use Gorilla Glue instead," Denzel said in the faux commercial for legal aid.

"And it turned your beautiful, luscious mane into a hard, candy shell," added Latrice. "And if this has happened to you, you are not alone and this is not your fault."

"And you are not dumb," Denzel chimed in.

"Fact: Every day as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product and they deserve compensation," Latrice said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We all do," Denzel said. "You should not have to go through life with hair like a Lego man because one time you used Gorilla Glue instead of Wave Grease."

The couple then promised to help their clients win financial settlements or "the next best thing:" lifetime supplies of Gorilla Glue.

The ad also included testimony from past clients.