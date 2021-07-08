Regina Hall discussed turning 50 and played 5 Second Rule on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was guest hosted by tWitch.

"I am very happy because the option is death. You're either going to get older every year or you're going to die," Hall said amid laughter on Thursday after tWitch shocked her by bringing up her age.

"So, I'm happy to be alive and honoring what you do gain. There's a lot of like wisdom and I do think it's beautiful to age," she continued.

tWitch presented a birthday celebration song Hall had released online. The actress also discussed how she used the word bitch to refer to herself in the song, noting that the word can also mean a female fox or otter.

"I'm in fox season," Hall said.

Hall was no match for tWitch during a match of 5 Second Rule where the duo was tasked with giving three answers to each question within five seconds.

Hall was only able to give three answers when asked what she does before going to bed, but struggled against other questions such as what three things do her friends make fun of her for.

tWitch won the game and answered Macy's, a Glee concert and his own bedroom when asked what three places he has been caught making love in.