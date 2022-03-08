Regina Hall discussed how she is preparing to co-host the Oscars while appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall is set to co-host the Oscars on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes

"It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming like getting to know each other. Feeling each other's comedic vibes," Hall told the GMA crew.

Hall joked about how the trio have been drinking together and mentioned how she was looking forward to meeting Andrew Garfield as she is a fan of his work.

The actress was also asked if the three hosts will each host an hour of the event.

"That's not it. I think it will be a little bit of everything. Sometimes three, sometimes two, maybe one," she said about how many hosts will be featured at the same time.

Hall then said that she plans on talking to former host Whoopi Goldberg about the experience.

Hall stars in new horror film Master, which is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 18.