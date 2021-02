Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page tries out a Bad Bunny-inspired nickname in a new promo for NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Page and Bad Bunny are joined by SNL cast member Melissa Villasei±or who says she is going to start going by Bad Melissa, in the clip released on Thursday.

"I'm going to go by Rege-Jean Bunny," Page says. "What about you?"

"Bad Bunny's already cool so, I'm going to keep it," Bad Bunny replies.

Page is hosting SNL on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST, with Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

Netflix's Bridgerton has become the streaming service's biggest series ever, reaching a record 82 million households in the show's first 28 days.

Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Thursday, taking home a leading seven awards, including Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG.