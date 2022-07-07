Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon and Eurovision actor Will Ferrell are set to co-star in an as-yet-untitled wedding comedy movie.

Amazon Studios is making the film.

It was written and will be directed by Nick Stoller whose credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement.

Witherspoon and Ferrell are also producing the project.

No details about their characters have been released yet, but the film is about what happens when two weddings are booked on the same day.

Witherspoon's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, has been renewed for a third season.

Ferrell recently starred in the Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door, and will soon be seen in the films Spirited and Strays.

Stoller's next movie, Bros, is set for release in the fall.