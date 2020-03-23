The actress celebrated the occasion Sunday with her husband, Jim Toth, and their children, daughter Ava, 19, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.
Witherspoon enjoyed a home cooked meal and a walk along the coast on her birthday. She shared a pair of photos on Instagram, including a family selfie.
"One of the best birthdays ever! So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family... all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I'm a very lucky lady," Witherspoon captioned the post.
Jennifer Aniston, Witherspoon's Morning Show co-star, shared photos from the actress' recent Vanity Fair photo shoot on Instagram Stories.
"This makes me happy," Aniston said. "Celebrating the birthday girl today. I love you @reesewitherspoon."
"Sending you all the hugs we can't give each other right now," she added.
Nicole Kidman, who stars with Witherspoon in Big Little Lies, also wished the actress a happy birthday on Instagram Stories.
"Darling Reese, Happy Birthday! You are so so loved. Sending you big virtual hugs and kisses. I've made a donation in your name to @nokidhungry xx," she wrote.
Witherspoon stars in Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel of the same name. The miniseries premiered last week.
