The Redwall books will come to life as a new Netflix film and TV series.

Netflix has acquired the rights to the Brian Jacques book series and is developing an animated film and TV series based on the novels.

Netflix struck a deal with Penguin Random House Children's for the rights to the 22 books in the series, which follow the adventures of the animals living near Redwall Abbey. Jacques died in 2011.

"Brian would have been very happy to see that Netflix shares his joy and desire to bring his stories to life as a new universe of films, series and potentially much more for audiences of all ages to enjoy," the Redwall Abbey Company rep Alan Ingram said.

Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale will write a feature film based on the first book in Jacques' series, Redwall.

In addition, Netflix is developing a series based on the character Martin the Warrior.

"We couldn't be more delighted to announce this deal," Penguin Random House Children's fiction publisher Ben Horslen said. "These perennially popular stories have been etched onto the hearts of millions of reads, and we are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring those beloved characters on screen for families worldwide to enjoy."

The Netflix deal marks the first time that the rights to the entire book series have been held by one company. The books were previously adapted as a Canadian animated TV series by Teletoon that aired on PBS in the United States.