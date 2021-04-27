Rapper Redman has joined the cast of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, where he will be reunited with his hip-hop partner Method Man.

Redman will portray Theo Rollins on the Starz drama, the older brother of Method Man 's character Davis MacLean.

Theo is serving a prison sentence while Davis is now the biggest defense attorney in New York City after winning the Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) case.

Power Book II: Ghost takes place days after the original Power and follows star Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick.

The series, which was renewed for a second season in September, hails from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Kemp also serves as the creator and showrunner.