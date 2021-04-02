South Korean singer Wendy is giving a glimpse of her first solo music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Friday of her video for the song "Like Water."

The teaser shows Wendy wearing a pale blue gown that blends in with the rippled fabric she's lying on.

Wendy also shared teaser photos that show her in the same outfit.

"Like Water" is the title track from Wendy's forthcoming debut solo EP of the same name. The mini album also features the songs "When This Rain Stops," "Why Can't You Love Me?," "The Road" and "Best Friend" featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi.

Wendy shared a mood sampler for Like Water earlier this week that shows her wearing a blue dress.

Wendy will release Like Water and the full "Like Water" music video April 5.

Red Velvet also consists of Seulgi, Irene, Joy and Yeri. The girl group released the EP The ReVe Festival: Day 2 in 2019.