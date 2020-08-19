South Korean girl group Red Velvet is gearing up to release its cover of BoA's "Milky Way."

The K-pop stars shared a group teaser photo for the song Wednesday on Twitter.

The image shows Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri posing in a room filled with flowers. The group wears complementing outfits in soft colors.

Red Velvet previously shared individual teaser photos for the cover that show the members holding flowers.

Red Velvet's "Milky Way" cover appears on Our Beloved BoA, a special SM Station EP celebrating singer BoA's 20th anniversary. Baekhyun, Bolbbalgan4 and Gallant also recorded songs for the EP.

Red Velvet last released the album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December. The group's first subunit, Irene & Seulgi, shared a music video for their song "Naughty (Demicat Remix)" in July.