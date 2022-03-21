South Korean girl group Red Velvet released on Monday a fairytale-inspired music video for their new song, "Feel My Rhythm."

Red Velvet finds themselves inside a classic painting before the song begins to sample "Air on the G String" by Johann Sebastian Bach in the clip.

The group then moves from one fairytale-inspired set to the next and is joined by backup dancers dressed as birdlike creatures.

"Feel My Rhythm" is the title track from Red Velvet's newly released EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm. The mini album also features the songs "Rainbow Halo," "Beg for Me," "Bamboleo," "Good, Bad, Ugly" and "In My Dreams."

Red Velvet, which consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, last released EP Queendom in August.