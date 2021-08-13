South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a teaser Friday for their video for the song "Queendom."

The preview shows the members of Red Velvet manage a shop. The singers are seen taking inventory of packages, answering phones and closing up for the day.

"Queendom" is the title track from Red Velvet's forthcoming EP of the same name. The mini album also features the tracks "Pose," "Knock on Wood," "Better Be," "Pushin' N Pullin" and "Hello, Sunset."

Red Velvet will release the full "Queendom" music video Monday and the EP on Tuesday.

Red Velvet previously shared a mood sampler for Queendom that shows the members towering over a tiny town. The group released carnival-themed teaser photos for the EP on Thursday.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.