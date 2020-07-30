South Korean singers Irene and Seulgi are teasing a new version of their single "Naughty."

The K-pop stars, who perform as the Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi, shared a teaser Thursday for their "Naughty" Demicat remix.

The preview of the "Naughty" Demicat remix music video features colorful floral imagery in kaleideoscope-like patterns.

Irene & Seulgi will release the remix and the music video Friday.

"Naughty" is Irene & Seulgi's second single as a subunit. The song appears on the duo's debut EP, Monster, released this month. Irene & Seulgi released the original "Naughty" music video last week.

Red Velvet joined the social media app TikTok last week following the release of "Naughty." The girl group shared videos of Irene and Seulgi dancing to "Naughty" and kicking off the #NaughtyChallenge dance challenge.

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy," and last released the compilation album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December.