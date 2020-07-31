South Korean singers Irene and Seulgi are back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars, who perform as the Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi, shared a video Thursday for their song "Naughty (Demicat Remix)."

The video features Irene, 29, and Seulgi, 26, dancing and floral imagery in kaleideoscope-like patterns.

Irene & Seulgi also released a video of themselves performing the "Naughty" choreography in the studio.

"Naughty" is Irene & Seulgi's second single as a subunit. The song appears on the duo's debut EP, Monster, released this month. Irene & Seulgi released the original "Naughty" music video last week.

Irene & Seulgi danced to "Naughty" while kicking off the #NaughtyChallenge dance challenge in Red Velvet's first TikTok videos last week.

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Irene & Seulgi released "Naughty (Demicat Remix)" on the group's sixth anniversary.