South Korean girl group Red Velvet has joined the social media app TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared a series of videos Friday featuring Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi.

Irene and Seulgi released the new single "Naughty" as the subunit Irene & Seulgi this week. In the TikTok videos, Irene & Seulgi kick off the #NaughtyChallenge, a dance challenge featuring "Naughty."

The videos show Irene & Seulgi performing the choreography from their "Naughty" music video. The #NaughtyChallenge challenges fans to recreate the intricate dance moves.

Irene & Seulgi released the "Naughty" music video Sunday.

"Naughty" is Irene & Seulgi's second single as a subunit. The duo previously released "Monster," the title track from their debut EP of the same name.

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy," and last released the compilation album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December.