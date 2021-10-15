South Korean girl group Red Velvet is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released a video Friday for their song "Queendom (Demicat Remix)."

The colorful "Queendom (Demicat Remix)" video shows the members of Red Velvet enjoy a tea party.

The remix is part of SM Entertainment's Scream Records project iScreaM, where global DJs and producers remix singles from SM artists.

The original version of "Queendom" is the title track from Red Velvet's most recent EP, released in August. The song's original music video also features a colorful palette.

In addition to "Queendom," Queendom features the songs "Pose," "Knock on Wood," "Better Be," "Pushin' N Pullin" and "Hello, Sunset."

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.