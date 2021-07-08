Dwayne Johnson's new film Red Notice is coming in November.

The 49-year-old actor shared a premiere date, Nov. 12, and a teaser photo for the action comedy thriller Thursday.

"I'm officially serving you your notice," Johnson captioned the post. "Ladies & gents @Netflix's biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th."

The photo shows Johnson in costume with his co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The trio are seen wearing evening wear while posing together in a room filled with cases of jewelry.

Johnson will play "the FBI's top profiler," with Gadot as "the world's most wanted art thief" and Reynolds as "the world's greatest con-artist."

"This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide," Johnson said. "This one's for all of you and I'll see you in November!"

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously collaborated with Johnson on Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. Johnson will produce the film through his Seven Bucks Productions company.