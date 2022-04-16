Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Durk's 7220, followed by the soundtrack to Encanto at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Yeat's 2 Alive at No. 7, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 8, Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.