Austin City Limits has announced a lineup for its 2022 music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers said Tuesday that Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves , Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X will headline the festival in Austin, Texas, in October.

Diplo, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, James Blake, Spoon, Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Cyrus will also take the stage.

Other performers include Phoeniz, Zu, Lil Durk, Jazmine Sullivan, The War on Drugs, Sofi Tukker, Yungblud and Princess Nokia.

Austin City Limits will take place over two weekends -- Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 -- at Zilker Park. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will also perform Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards. The band will kick off a global stadium tour in June.

Lil Nas X is also going on tour this year. The singer and rapper will begin his Long Live Montero tour in September.