Pop star Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's An Evening with Silk Sonic, followed by Twice's Formula of Love: O+T =<3 at No. 3, Summer Walker's Still Over It at No. 4 and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Ed Sheeran's = at No. 7, Jason Aldean's Macon at No. 8, Kanye West's Donda at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.