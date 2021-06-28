The Recording Academy has invited 2,710 music creators and professionals to join the organization as it looks to increase diversity.

Membership invitations were extended to those from wide-ranging backgrounds, genres and disciplines, the Recording Academy said on Monday.

The class of 2021 invitees is 48% female, 32% Black or African American, 13% Hispanic or Latino and 4% Asian or Pacific Islander.

Current membership is 26% female and 27% from traditionally underrepresented groups.

Invitations will have to be accepted by Sept. 15 with Grammy voting starting on Oct. 22 and closing on Nov. 5. The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"Membership is the Academy's change agent -- our members drive everything we do. I'm inspired by the potential for each invited music creator and business professional to lend their creativity and passion to our organization. We are immensely proud of our accomplishments and the strides we've made toward equitable representation. We look forward to welcoming our new invitees as they help us shape the future of the Academy and the music industry," Ruby Marchand, chief industry officer at the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place in March with Billie Eilish, Beyonce and Taylor Swift winning big.